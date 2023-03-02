Man wins million dollar jackpot

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man became a million-dollar jackpot winner.

On February 27, Steven L. won a one-million-dollar Royal Flush jackpot at Prairie Band Casino & Resort.

Steven played the $5 Progressive bet. This made him eligible to win one of 4 Progressive payouts.

He was dealt 4 of a Kind earlier in the day while playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em to win the Minor Progressive, and then less than four hours later, he was dealt a King & Jack of Hearts, and the flop came Ace of Hearts, Queen of Hearts & 10 of Hearts giving him a five-card Royal Flush.

The Mega Jackpot was at $1,018,643 — which he won for hitting the Royal Flush on the flop!

Table Games manager Stephen R. stated, “Since we brought in the Linked Progressive on our Ultimate Texas Hold’em & Mississippi Stud tables we have paid out 661 total Progressive wins totaling more than $3.9 million!”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.