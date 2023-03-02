Man wins million dollar jackpot

Steven L. won a one-million-dollar Royal Flush jackpot at Prairie Band Casino & Resort. The...
Steven L. won a one-million-dollar Royal Flush jackpot at Prairie Band Casino & Resort. The Mega Jackpot was at $1,018,643.(Prairie Band Casino & Resort)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 15 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MAYETTA, Kan. (WIBW) - A man became a million-dollar jackpot winner.

On February 27, Steven L. won a one-million-dollar Royal Flush jackpot at Prairie Band Casino & Resort.

Steven played the $5 Progressive bet. This made him eligible to win one of 4 Progressive payouts.

He was dealt 4 of a Kind earlier in the day while playing Ultimate Texas Hold’em to win the Minor Progressive, and then less than four hours later, he was dealt a King & Jack of Hearts, and the flop came Ace of Hearts, Queen of Hearts & 10 of Hearts giving him a five-card Royal Flush.

The Mega Jackpot was at $1,018,643 — which he won for hitting the Royal Flush on the flop!

Table Games manager Stephen R. stated, “Since we brought in the Linked Progressive on our Ultimate Texas Hold’em & Mississippi Stud tables we have paid out 661 total Progressive wins totaling more than $3.9 million!”

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Whipple, Eric Cournoyer, Brand Langland, Zach Brown.
Four behind bars after meth, marijuana found in separate traffic stops
Ashley Allen
Woman wanted on multiple warrants arrested after found allegedly trespassing
Front Row (From Left to Right): Marsha Bolin, Stephen Mills, Jonathan Wyatt, and Tyler...
KBI: Nine people booked following drug search warrant
Officials respond to reports of a shooting at Highland Park High School on March 1, 2023.
Officials converge on area high schools as multiple shooting threats reported
FILE
Soon-to-be formerly tenured professors file suit against ESU for firing policy

Latest News

USD 329 holds special board meeting to discuss closing Maple Hill Elementary
USD 329 holds special board meeting to discuss closing Maple Hill Elementary
Town and Country Christian Church and HARVESTERS Community Food Network are sponsoring a food...
Local church sponsoring food distribution event
On March 1, Michael O. Bennett II, 19, of Topeka was arrested on multiple charges, including...
Topeka man arrested on aggravated battery charge
A state lawmaker is calling for a review of a state program meant to spark development in rural...
Senator requests review of financial services charter