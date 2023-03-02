Local church sponsoring food distribution event

By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 40 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka church will distribute food to families in need.

On March 2, 40,000 pounds of fresh and nutritious food at the Kansas Neurological Institute will be distributed.

The drive-thru distribution is scheduled to begin at around 9:30 a.m. at the east entrance of the KNI.

Town and Country Christian Church and HARVESTERS Community Food Network are sponsoring the event.

The food will be distributed on a first come, first serve basis and no identification is required.

If you are interested in receiving, sponsors advise all those interested to go to the stop light at SW 21st and Randolph, then turn south and follow the signs.

Volunteers should arrived at 8:30 a.m. and food will being given to any volunteer who requests it.

