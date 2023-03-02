Lights in sky appear to be Venus-Jupiter conjunction

KANSAS CITY, Mo. (KCTV) - There’s two lights in the sky tonight and they’re making our viewers nervous, but they’re nothing to worry about.

We have received at least a dozen calls about “the lights” since sunset.

As it turns out, there is a Venus-Jupiter conjunction occurring tonight!

Basically, the two planets are passing each other and look closer together than normal. Plus, they are the brightest planets.

“Conjunctions have no particular astronomical significance, but they are a striking spectacle to view,” CNN writes.

Some people are telling us they saw “the lights” yesterday. NPR reports it will happen tomorrow (Thursday), too.

As we are learning, this apparently happens annually but the two planets don’t always look this close. NASA wrote something about the conjunction that happened last year, in April.

