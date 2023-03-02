KHP opens applications for grants to protect nonprofits from terrorist attacks

Kansas Highway Patrol
Kansas Highway Patrol(KWCH)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 7:36 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has opened applications for grant opportunities to enhance security at nonprofits “at high risk of a terrorist attack.”

The Kansas Highway Patrol says on Wednesday, March 1, it opened applications for the Fiscal Year 2023 State Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding opportunity.

As the State Administrative Agency for the program, KHP said the funds are meant for physical security enhancements and other security-related activities for nonprofit organizations that are “at high risk of a terrorist attack.”

The Patrol also noted that the program seeks to integrate preparedness activities at nonprofits with broader state and local preparedness efforts like enhancing protection for crowded areas.

Thanks to a recent increase in national funds, KHP said more organizations will have a chance to access the program with the submission of a well-justified application packet.

KHP said the applications are required to be submitted to nsgp.khp@ks.gov no later than 5 p.m. on April 7.

For more information about eligibility, allowable costs and activities, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Front Row (From Left to Right): Marsha Bolin, Stephen Mills, Jonathan Wyatt, and Tyler...
KBI: Nine people booked following drug search warrant
Officials respond to reports of a shooting at Highland Park High School on March 1, 2023.
Officials converge on area high schools as multiple shooting threats reported
John Whipple, Eric Cournoyer, Brand Langland, Zach Brown.
Four behind bars after meth, marijuana found in separate traffic stops
Ashley Allen
Woman wanted on multiple warrants arrested after found allegedly trespassing
Dawson Upton
Topeka man arrested after refusal to leave Walmart leads to discovery

Latest News

FILE
Three hospitalized following rear-end collision on Wichita interstate
FILE
Bill to reign in American retirement investments sent to President
FILE
Wichita woman hospitalized after pickup flips over on interstate near Salina
Rafael Castaneda
Emporia man arrested, charged with attempted murder following shooting