KHP opens applications for grants to protect nonprofits from terrorist attacks

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Highway Patrol has opened applications for grant opportunities to enhance security at nonprofits “at high risk of a terrorist attack.”

The Kansas Highway Patrol says on Wednesday, March 1, it opened applications for the Fiscal Year 2023 State Nonprofit Security Grant Program funding opportunity.

As the State Administrative Agency for the program, KHP said the funds are meant for physical security enhancements and other security-related activities for nonprofit organizations that are “at high risk of a terrorist attack.”

The Patrol also noted that the program seeks to integrate preparedness activities at nonprofits with broader state and local preparedness efforts like enhancing protection for crowded areas.

Thanks to a recent increase in national funds, KHP said more organizations will have a chance to access the program with the submission of a well-justified application packet.

KHP said the applications are required to be submitted to nsgp.khp@ks.gov no later than 5 p.m. on April 7.

For more information about eligibility, allowable costs and activities, click HERE.

