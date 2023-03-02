Kansas to receive more than $1.78 million in MoneyGram case

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Kansas Treasurer Steven Johnson says nearly $1.8 million will be available for Kansans with uncashed MoneyGram checks.

Kansans who purchased specific financial instruments from MoneyGram that were never cashed will soon be able to claim those through the Kansas unclaimed property program., following a February 28 ruling.

Johnson says the U.S. Supreme Court has ruled unclaimed checks issued by the service must be turned into the state they were purchased instead of Delaware — where MoneyGram is incorporated.

The lawsuit was filed by 20 states in 2016. An estimate from then indicates Delaware was holding more than $1.78 million that belonged in Kansas.

In a unanimous opinion issued today by Justice Ketanji Brown Jackson, the Court found that “Agent Checks” and “Teller’s Checks” issued by MoneyGram fall under the federal Disposition of Abandoned Money Orders and Traveler’s Checks Act., and when left unclaimed, must be remitted to the unclaimed property systems of the state in which they are purchased.

“This ruling is a win for Kansans whose unclaimed checks were being improperly held in the Delaware unclaimed property system,” Johnson said. “We will work to ensure this unclaimed property is promptly transferred to the State of Kansas and begin the work of returning that money to Kansans.”

“This is a win for Kansans in two ways,” Kansas Solicitor General Anthony Powell said. “First, it vindicates the state treasurer’s unclaimed property program. And more importantly, it makes it easier for Kansans to claim their money in certain instances.”

The U.S. Supreme Court’s opinion is available at https://bit.ly/3IXJvkP.

