Kansas celebrates second straight Governor’s Cup win

Kansas leaders celebrate the 2022 Governor's Cup win on March 2, 2023.
Kansas leaders celebrate the 2022 Governor's Cup win on March 2, 2023.(Office of the Kansas Governor)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 2:36 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
De Soto, Kan. (WIBW) - Elected and business leaders in Kansas celebrated a second straight Governor’s Cup win in 2022.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Thursday, March 2, that she was joined by Lt. Gov. David Toland and state business leaders to celebrate the 2022 Site Selection Magazine Governor’s Cup win. In 2022, she said the state ranked first in the nation in private investment per capita for the second year in a row.

“Our trophy case is getting full, but believe me: This new era of economic growth is just getting started,” Gov. Kelly said. “We will continue our efforts to build a strong workforce, attract young people to the state, and maintain a stable economy so that companies in Kansas and around the world know that we are a reliable partner.”

Kelly said she and Toland were joined by five of the state’s top business leaders, each representing a target sector of the Kansas Framework for Growth - the state’s first economic development strategy of its kind in three decades.

“This isn’t by accident that Kansas has this level of success – we have been focused, intentional, and purposeful in our economic development work,“ Toland said. “It is Governor Kelly’s leadership from day one that has led us to this moment where we are once again for the second year in a row, being recognized for our growth.”

To read the full interview between Site Selection and Gov. Kelly as well as the other state winners, click HERE.

