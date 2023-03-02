Ingram’s Magazine names Mazachek Icon of Education

Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, president of Washburn University, was named the 2023 Icon of education by...
Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, president of Washburn University, was named the 2023 Icon of education by Ingram’s Magazine.(Washburn University)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 2, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Dr. JuliAnn Mazachek, president of Washburn University, was named a 2023 Icon of Education by Ingram’s Magazine.

Officials said the 16th annual list recognizes top educators in the Kansas and Missouri region.

The Kansas City-based business magazine chose eight educators from the region to bestow the honor this year. The award is given to those who have demonstrated an exceptional ability to influence students and elevate their academic performance or whose administrative contributions have enabled teaching staff to do the same.

“Dr. Mazachek is an amazing leader whose energy and passion for education is inspiring,” said Shelly Buhler, chair of Washburn University Board of Regents. “This honor is well-deserved and exemplifies who she is as an educator and administrator. Her impact on Washburn and the Topeka community, both past and present, is strong, and we anticipate a bold and exciting future under her leadership.”

Serving as the 15th president of the university and the first woman to assume the role, Mazachek began her position as president of Washburn University on Feb. 1. Most recently, she served as president of Midwestern State University in Wichita Falls, Texas, before returning to Washburn University where she had spent 30 years in various leadership roles.

Mazachek served as vice president of academic affairs, the chief academic officer at Washburn, and president and CEO of the Washburn University Alumni Association and Foundation. In these roles, she oversaw aspects of fundraising, alumni, and stewardship programs. Before her recent career objectives, she was a tenured faculty member in accounting and served as dean of the Washburn University School of Business.

Mazachek earned a bachelor’s degree in engineering management with an emphasis in mechanical engineering from Missouri University of Science and Technology. She received a master’s degree in business administration and a doctorate in accounting from the University of Kansas.

