Governor Kelly designates March Problem Gambling Awareness Month

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly signed a proclamation that designates March Problem Gambling Awareness Month as part of the annual national campaign.

The Kansas Department for Aging and Disability Services and the Kansas Coalition on Problem Gambling recognized Problem Gambling Awareness Month as part of the national campaign. The 2023 campaign theme is “Celebrating 20 years.”

Problem Gambling Awareness Month helps raise awareness for problem gambling resources, services, and treatment.

Problem gambling is defined as gambling behavior patterns that disrupt or damage personal, family, or career pursuits. About 2 million U.S. adults meet the criteria for severe problem gambling. Another 4-6 million meet the criteria for mild or moderate problem gambling. Problem gambling affects thousands of Kansans of all ages, races, and ethnic backgrounds and can have a significant societal and economic cost for individuals, families, businesses, and communities.

“The good news is problem gambling is treatable and treatment is effective in minimizing harm,” said KDADS Problem Gambling Program Manager Carol Spiker, LAC, KCGC. “It’s vital to de-stigmatize issues around problem gambling so we can reach more people to let them know there are programs and information out there to address their problem head-on.”

The self-exclusion program is an intervention tool, or harm reduction strategy, that has been successful. Self-exclusion is a voluntary process where a process bans themselves from entering specific gambling venues or from accessing online providers. All Kansas gambling providers are required to provide the option to customers to self-exclude from accessing their venue or their products. Individuals enter into an agreement that excludes them for an agreed minimum period of time. The agreements authorize venue management to take reasonable steps to remove individuals on the self-exclusion list from state-owned casino property or the online gaming app of a state-owned casino. For some, self-exclusion is a step taken when other methods of minimizing harm have been tried without much success. For others, self-exclusion can be the first step.

To receive help for gambling, call the Kansas Problem Gambling Hotline at 1-800-522-4700, or 1-800-GAMBLER for a free, confidential conversation. No-cost treatment is available to problem gamblers and concerned others through the Problem Gambling and Addictions Grant Fund. For more information about problem gambling and the resources available in Kansas, visit ksgamblinghelp.com.

