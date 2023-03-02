Domestic violence leads to arrest of 34-year-old Wichita man on child sex crimes

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An alleged domestic violence incident led to Wichita police arresting a 34-year-old Wichita man for child rape of a victim under 14.

At around 8:45 Wednesday night, officers responded to the domestic violence call in the 600 block of W. Patterson. Police spoke with 36-year-old woman who said that she had been beaten by 34-year-old Josh Selby of Wichita, who also allegedly threatened the woman during an argument.

During the investigation into that incident, police discovered possible sex crimes that had occurred between Selby and a girl under 14.

Detectives with the Exploited and Missing Child Unit were called to assist with the investigation. Selby was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of rape of a victim under 14, and one count each of aggravated assault, domestic battery and battery.

