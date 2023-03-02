Domestic violence leads to arrest of 34-year-old Wichita man on child sex crimes

Josh Selby.
Josh Selby.(Sedgwick County)
By KWCH Staff
Published: Mar. 2, 2023 at 12:22 PM CST|Updated: 2 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WICHITA, Kan. (KWCH) - An alleged domestic violence incident led to Wichita police arresting a 34-year-old Wichita man for child rape of a victim under 14.

At around 8:45 Wednesday night, officers responded to the domestic violence call in the 600 block of W. Patterson. Police spoke with 36-year-old woman who said that she had been beaten by 34-year-old Josh Selby of Wichita, who also allegedly threatened the woman during an argument.

During the investigation into that incident, police discovered possible sex crimes that had occurred between Selby and a girl under 14.

Detectives with the Exploited and Missing Child Unit were called to assist with the investigation. Selby was booked into Sedgwick County Jail on three counts of aggravated indecent liberties with a child, one count of rape of a victim under 14, and one count each of aggravated assault, domestic battery and battery.

Copyright 2023 KWCH. All rights reserved. To report a correction or typo, please email news@kwch.com

Most Read

Front Row (From Left to Right): Marsha Bolin, Stephen Mills, Jonathan Wyatt, and Tyler...
KBI: Nine people booked following drug search warrant
Officials respond to reports of a shooting at Highland Park High School on March 1, 2023.
Officials converge on area high schools as multiple shooting threats reported
Ashley Allen
Woman wanted on multiple warrants arrested after found allegedly trespassing
John Whipple, Eric Cournoyer, Brand Langland, Zach Brown.
Four behind bars after meth, marijuana found in separate traffic stops
Dawson Upton
Topeka man arrested after refusal to leave Walmart leads to discovery

Latest News

The Robinson students spent the day at the statehouse.
Local students serve as pages
Schools from across Kansas attended the event at the statehouse.
Students stress importance of theater and arts
Pinballs Plus LLC
Welcoming new Topeka hot spot: Pinballs Plus LLC
FILE - Officials respond to Highland Park High School during a swatting incident on March 1,...
Officials continue to investigate swatting calls as reach extends beyond Kansas
FILE
Wildlife and Parks Commission to consider hunting regulation changes