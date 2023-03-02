City hosts first of three meetings focused on water utility rates

13 News at Six
By Tori Whalen
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 7:28 PM CST|Updated: 28 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The City of Topeka hosted its first of three meetings to discuss the possibility of increasing water utility rates.

The city is considering increases to the water, wastewater, and stormwater utility rates by 2024 in an effort to keep up with rising costs and maintenance. Topeka’s City Manager Stephen Wade said the city’s utilities — like everything else — are simply growing more expensive.

”Unfortunately, like everybody is facing right now, costs are escalating,” said Wade. “and so, as when we look at the cost of providing clean, safe drinking water, unfortunately, those prices are going up, and so, because of that, we are having to pursue rate increases. Nobody wants that, but it is, unfortunately, a fact of life right now that we are all experiencing as consumers.”

During the meeting, Wade also noted that right now, approximately 3,000 customers “have water meters that do not pay anything.”

“We are also looking at a couple of things targeted toward equity,” said Wade. “Specifically, we know that some of our residents have different sizes of water meters. When we look at — about 36,000 customers have water meters less than one inch. Those aren’t exclusively in our older neighborhoods, but we do know that a lot of our older neighborhoods have smaller water meters, and so when we look at that, we are going to institute a rate for water meters less than one inch. That again will have an impact of reducing rates in some of our older neighborhoods.”

Plus, Wade says the rates created since 2019 are expected to expire this year. Now the city is looking into the rates for the next four years.

The three meetings were scheduled after a vote on the matter was pushed back during a January city council meeting.

The next two meetings will be on March 8 and March 15 — both at the Holliday building at 5:30 p.m.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Whipple, Eric Cournoyer, Brand Langland, Zach Brown.
Four behind bars after meth, marijuana found in separate traffic stops
Ashley Allen
Woman wanted on multiple warrants arrested after found allegedly trespassing
Front Row (From Left to Right): Marsha Bolin, Stephen Mills, Jonathan Wyatt, and Tyler...
KBI: Nine people booked following drug search warrant
Officials respond to reports of a shooting at Highland Park High School on March 1, 2023.
Officials converge on area high schools as multiple shooting threats reported
FILE
Soon-to-be formerly tenured professors file suit against ESU for firing policy

Latest News

A state lawmaker is calling for a review of a state program meant to spark development in rural...
Senator requests review of financial services charter
The City of Topeka hosted its first of three meetings to discuss the possibility of increasing...
City hosts first of three meetings focused on water utility rates
A state lawmaker is calling for a review of a state program meant to spark development in rural...
TEFFI concerns
The Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office released audio of a 911 swatting call. The call is said to...
Shawnee County Sheriff’s Office releases 911 swatting call