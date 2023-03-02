Bill to reign in American retirement investments sent to President

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 2, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A bill to reign in rules regarding the retirement investments of Americans has been sent to President Joe Biden’s desk.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced on Wednesday, March 1, that he voted to support and pass a resolution of disapproval under the Congressional Review Act. He said the move regards a Department of Labor rule that restricts how retirement plans are managed and invested.

Sen. Moran said the Employee Retirement Income Security Act of 1974 covers most employer-sponsored retirement plans while the Employee Benefits Security Administration enforces rules on how these plans are invested.

In 2022, Moran indicated that the DOL released a rule to allow retirement plan fiduciaries to consider environmental, social and corporate governance factors over financial returns when investments are chosen for the retirement plans of more than 150 million Americans.

The Senator noted that the resolution enables Congress to express disapproval and nullify the rule.

“The 401(k) accounts of millions of Americans are not a political tool for the Biden administration to use to further its agenda,” Moran said. “I voted to overturn the Department of Labor’s rule that would allow asset managers to prioritize ESG factors over the best financial returns for Americans’ retirement accounts. I encourage the President to listen to the representatives of the people and sign this resolution to nullify the rule.”

Moran also said that the resolution ahs already passed the U.S. House of Representatives and will now go to President Joe Biden’s desk to either be signed or vetoed.

