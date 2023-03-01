YWCA ‘Concealed, Revealed Art Auction’ preview

13 News Eye on Northeast Kansas
By David Oliver
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:54 PM CST|Updated: 38 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Each year during sexual assault awareness month in April, the YWCA hosts and event to raise awareness and support for the Center for Safety and Empowerment. The 20th annual ‘Concealed, Revealed Art Auction’ will take place April 1st at the historic Jayhawk Theatre in downtown Topeka. For more information on tickets, visit cr2023.givesmart.com or text CR2023 to 76278.

