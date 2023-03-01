Woman arrested after fentanyl, other drugs found in Manhattan traffic stop

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 9:55 AM CST
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars after fentanyl and other drugs were allegedly found in her possession during a Manhattan traffic stop.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, officials arrested Joanna Nowak, 30, of St. George, in the 700 block of Yuma St. in Manhattan.

Officials indicated that Nowak was stopped as she was driving and they allegedly found drugs in her possession. She was then arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

  • Distribution of methamphetamine
  • Distribution of fentanyl
  • Distribution of clonazepam
  • Distribution of amphetamine
  • Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia
  • Possession of marijuana

Nowak remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond.

