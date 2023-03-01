Woman arrested after fentanyl, other drugs found in Manhattan traffic stop

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - One woman is behind bars after fentanyl and other drugs were allegedly found in her possession during a Manhattan traffic stop.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 3:15 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, officials arrested Joanna Nowak, 30, of St. George, in the 700 block of Yuma St. in Manhattan.

Officials indicated that Nowak was stopped as she was driving and they allegedly found drugs in her possession. She was then arrested and booked into the Riley Co. Jail on:

Distribution of methamphetamine

Distribution of fentanyl

Distribution of clonazepam

Distribution of amphetamine

Two counts of possession of drug paraphernalia

Possession of marijuana

Nowak remains behind bars on a $25,000 bond.

