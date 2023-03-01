Welcoming new Topeka hot spot: Pinballs Plus LLC

Topeka is welcoming a new pinball event center for team-building sessions, small reunions,...
Topeka is welcoming a new pinball event center for team-building sessions, small reunions, birthday parties, tournaments, retirement, and fun gatherings.(Pinballs Plus LLC)
By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:23 AM CST|Updated: 54 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka will welcome a new pinball event center for team-building sessions, small reunions, birthday parties, tournaments, retirement, and fun gatherings.

Set to open March 6, Pinballs Plus LLC says it will open to the public for arcade fun for $150 per hour with a minimum of two hours by appointment only. Patrons will be allowed to bring their own food and drinks to enjoy while playing pinball.

Pinballs Plus LLC will begin pinball tournaments starting April 8 and continue on the second Saturday of each month.

The facility says it will open for pre-booked parties, pinball tournaments, and repairs. In the future, Pinballs Plus LLC might open for public play for 4 hours at a one-time charge to play as long as patrons desire during that time.

Pinballs Plus LLC features themed pinball machines, including Transformers PRO, Nascar, Harley Davidson, and more.

Additionally, the facility buys, sells, trades, and repairs pinball arcade games. Pinballs Plus LLC offers repair for $125 per hour if the machine is brought to the facility. An additional charge of $25 will be added for traveling to locations to repair arcade games.

Owner Don Thompson says he has been buying, selling, and repairing pinball machines for over 25 years, and the hobby has gone wild. During this time, Thompson has fixed more than 95 pinball machines.

Pinballs Plus LLC is located at 400 SW 6th St. between Topeka Blvd and Harrison St. For more information, call 785-670-5457 or visit their website https://www.pinball-machines-games-arcade-treasures.com/.

