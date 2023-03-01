Wednesday forecast: Another mild day before cooling down

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - While today is the 1st Day of Meteorological Spring, we’ve felt the spring weather the last couple days and it will remain nice today before cooling down to end the week. Still monitoring mainly rain but some snow possible to end the week before warming back up this weekend.

Taking Action:

Still monitoring a storm system to end the week: While there will be some precipitation Thursday and Friday, most of it will occur Thursday night.

Keep in mind the confidence is still very low on how much of an impact the storm system will have. Those that get precipitation with this system will have to deal with hazardous roads Thursday night into Friday morning, just a matter of if the roads are wet, slushy or icy so keep checking back for updates and plan on more time for your commute Friday just in case.



Confidence on the storm system to end the week remains very low on numerous factors which would play a key role on how much of an impact it will have. This includes how widespread precipitation will be, what precipitation type it will be and the temperatures. Right now will go with most areas getting 0.10″-0.25″ but there could be some areas near I-35 closer to 1″. As for any snow, will go with Trace-1″ for now and whatever snow falls or ends up just melting once it reaches the surface, visibilities will be reduced due to strong winds with gusts 30-40 mph so hazardous travel is expected. A degree difference in temperature could be the difference on impacts whether roads are just wet or they become slick so keep checking back for updates.

Normal High: 51/Normal Low: 29 (WIBW)

Today: Mostly Sunny. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds N 5-15, gusts up to 20 mph.

Tonight: Increasing Clouds. Lows in the upper 20s-mid 30s. Winds N/NE 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tomorrow: Slight chance of snow in the morning, slightly better chance of precipitation (mainly rain) in the afternoon. Overall it is a low chance of precipitation with most spots dry during the day. Highs in the mid 40s to low 50s. Winds NE 10-20, gusts up to 25 mph.

Rain/snow mix will increase Thursday night along with winds gusting 30-40 mph with precipitation winding down through the morning on Friday leading to dry conditions and perhaps some sun by the afternoon. Highs could range anywhere from mid 40s to mid 50s depending how much snow ends up falling and how quickly clouds clear. Winds will gradually weaken in the afternoon but will still gust 25-35 mph until winds get down to 5-10 mph after sunset.

This weekend won’t be bad: More clouds Saturday vs Sunday but more wind on Sunday along with warmer temperatures.

Next week confidence is high the week will start mild but Wednesday through Friday is looking to be below average with increasing chances for precipitation however low confidence on details.

