Washburn men’s basketball falls to Missouri Western in first round of MIAA Championships
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:55 PM CST|Updated: 30 minutes ago
KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Ichabods were the eighth seed in the tournament, going up against No. 9 Missouri Western and the Griffons pull out the win, 69-63.
Andrew Orr posted a double-double with a team-high 19 points and 11 rebounds while Tyler Nelson dropped 14 on 6-12 shooting.
The ‘Bods led 30-28 at halftime but were eventually outscored by eight in the second half by the Griffons. Julius Dixon led all scorers with 20 points for Missouri Western on 7-13 shooting from the floor.
Washburn ends the 2022 season at 14-15, there lowest win total in a season since 2015 when they had 15.
Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.