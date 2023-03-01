Washburn men’s basketball falls to Missouri Western in first round of MIAA Championships

KANSAS CITY, MO. (WIBW) - The Ichabods were the eighth seed in the tournament, going up against No. 9 Missouri Western and the Griffons pull out the win, 69-63.

Andrew Orr posted a double-double with a team-high 19 points and 11 rebounds while Tyler Nelson dropped 14 on 6-12 shooting.

The ‘Bods led 30-28 at halftime but were eventually outscored by eight in the second half by the Griffons. Julius Dixon led all scorers with 20 points for Missouri Western on 7-13 shooting from the floor.

Washburn ends the 2022 season at 14-15, there lowest win total in a season since 2015 when they had 15.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.