Walk Kansas offers the opportunity to enjoy being healthier

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Walk Kansas is a K-State Research and Extension (KSRE) health initiative promoting personal health and well-being by helping participants adopt healthy lifestyle habits.

It is primarily a team-based program that will help you be more active with support from friends and family, make healthier nutrition and beverage choices, and learn helpful techniques to reduce stress.

This marks the 23rd Walk Kansas program as it runs from March 26th through May 20th. Each year brings a renewed focus on helping participants meet the Physical Activity Guidelines for Americans and increasing the number of fruits and vegetables they eat.

”Physical activity has really been shown to be one of the best ways to prevent a delay in almost any type of chronic disease but there are so many benefits from it like just how you feel, having more energy, having more stamina, getting better sleep, also people report they manage their stress more effectively,” said Sharolyn Jackson, extension specialist at K-State Research and Extension.

New in 2023 is the US Route 56 virtual trail which is a journey that actually begins in New Mexico, but it won’t take long before you reach Kansas to enjoy your trek across the state. And then the Med Instead of Meds which is a 6-week virtual learning series focused on the Mediterranean-style eating pattern. Learn the 7 Simple Steps to eating the Med Way. Each session will explore 1-2 simple steps, a mindfulness skill, and introduce Med Way recipes.

Walk Kansas registration is $10 per person, including a weekly newsletter, access to Med Instead of Meds webinars, an online system tracking physical activity, etc., and local Walk Kansas activities.

