Valeo makes plans for Breakfast for Hope

Valeo Behavioral Health will host Breakfast for Hope with guest speaker Mike Matson Friday, May 5 in Topeka.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:57 PM CST|Updated: 27 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Topeka’s Valeo Behavioral Health is making plans for a new fundraising event.

The Breakfast for Hope aims to get your day off to an inspiring start, while supporting mental health and addiction recovery services in Topeka.

Aimee Copp-Hasty with Valeo and Mike Matson, who’ll be the keynote speaker for the event, visited Eye on NE Kansas to share more.

Matson chronicles his history with addiction in his second book, Courtesy Boy. Sober since 1991, Matson said he realized he could not overcome addition on his own, and leaned on places similar to Valeo.

Copp-Hasty said this fundraiser is especially important, as its the first event for Valeo since fall of 2019 - prior to the pandemic.

The Breakfast for Hope will be held at 8 a.m. Friday, May 5 at The Beacon, 420 SW 9th St. in Topeka. Tickets are $50 and available now at valeotopeka.org or by calling 785-342-7232.

