USD 329 Board to discuss closing Maple Hill Elementary

ALMA, Kan. (WIBW) - Wabaunsee County School Officials will discuss closing an elementary school in the district Wednesday.

The USD 329 Board of Education is meeting to discuss the configuration of the district. Discussion about the district’s configuration at the board’s previous two meetings has included the closure of Maple Hill Elementary, with a notice of the proposal issued in the Wabaunsee Co. Signal Enterprise after the January 9 meeting. At the February 13 meeting, a special meeting was scheduled March 1 to review the “USD 329 Configuration Plan.”

Maple Hill elementary closing was also part of a bond issue on the ballot this past election, the plan being to close the school and construct district buildings closer to the rest of the district. That bond proposal was voted down.

The USD 329 Board meets at 5 p.m. in the Wabaunsee Co. High School Commons.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.