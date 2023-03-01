UPS employees accused of trafficking cocaine in packages

UPS employees arrested, charged with trafficking cocaine in packages, officials say.
UPS employees arrested, charged with trafficking cocaine in packages, officials say.(UPS via MGN)
By Jordan Gartner
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 9:54 PM CST|Updated: 40 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

MCALLEN, Texas (Gray News) - Two UPS employees are accused of transporting cocaine inside packages.

U.S. Attorney Alamdar S. Hamdani announced that Orlando Candelario Almanza, 49, and Fidencio Salinas Jr., 51, have been arrested in Texas on charges of conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute cocaine and possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Authorities said three others have also been taken into custody related to the case: Javier Enrique Mendoza, 48, Jose Felipe Lozano, 58, and Enrique Bernardo Gamez, 45.

According to the United States Attorney’s Office, UPS employees, Almanza and Salinas, knowingly transported packages of cocaine that were being provided.

Authorities said Mendoza gave packages of cocaine to the workers while Lozano provided fraudulent labels for the packages and Gamez stored the cocaine at his residence prior to transport.

In 2022, the five of them conspired to transport cocaine through UPS packages multiple times from March to October, the indictment stated.

Authorities said they seized about 60 kilograms of cocaine the group trafficked.

If convicted, the men face up to life in prison and a possible $10 million fine, according to authorities.

The Drug Enforcement Administration, Hidalgo County High Intensity Drug Trafficking Area Task Force and the FBI assisted in the investigation.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Jeremy R. L. Stover
Hiawatha hospice network president arrested on alleged sex crimes
On February 27, the KU Police Department responded to a welfare check call at Lewis Residence...
KU student found dead in dorm room
John Whipple, Eric Cournoyer, Brand Langland, Zach Brown.
Four behind bars after meth, marijuana found in separate traffic stops
FILE
2/3 who claimed gender discrimination in TPD receive promotions
Ashley Allen
Woman wanted on multiple warrants arrested after found allegedly trespassing

Latest News

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot pauses during her concession speech during an election night party...
Chicago Mayor Lightfoot ousted; Vallas, Johnson in runoff
Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Fiery Greece train collision kills 29, injures at least 85
A man walks through Mount Diablo State Park in Walnut Creek, Calif., Monday, Feb. 27, 2023. In...
Northeast, California dig out from snowstorms flanking US
Doctors at the event said adult stem cells from bone marrow transplants have already been used...
Medical experts gather in Topeka to speak about advancements in stem cell therapy
The Jayhawks won their 40th consecutive senior night game, defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders...
KU wins 40th straight senior night, defeats Texas Tech