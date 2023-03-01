Topeka man arrested after refusal to leave Walmart leads to discovery

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:35 PM CST|Updated: 13 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka man was arrested after his refusal to leave a local Walmart led officials to discover he had been a suspect in a December robbery.

The Topeka Police Department says that just after 7:45 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, officials were called to Walmart at 1301 SW 37th St. with reports of an unwanted subject.

When officials arrived, they said they found the unwanted subject had been a person of interest in a December robbery.

After further investigation, TPD said Dawson L. Upton, 23, of Topeka, was arrested and booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on robbery, criminal threat, theft by threat and intimidation of a witness or victim.

Upton has since bonded out of custody.

