Sub-state basketball results: February 28

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The second night of sub-states is complete, and here are the results for some local schools.

(B) Haysville: 51, Washburn Rural: 60.

(G) Schlagle: 11, Seaman: 73.

(G) Oskaloosa: 28, Mission Valley: 79.

(B) Royal Valley: 48, Olathe Christian: 64.

(B) Topeka High: 61, Garden City: 81.

(B) Free State: 42, Junction City: 65.

(B) Wichita SE: 57, Manhattan: 59.

(G) Newton: 37, Emporia: 56.

(G) Topeka West: 41, Andover: 54.

(G) Leavenworth: 38, Highland Park: 53.

(B) Hayden: 62, Parsons: 41.

(B) Ottawa: 45, Wamego: 52.

(B) Fort Scott: 54, Holton: 61.

(B) Nemaha Central: 55, Concordia: 48.

(G) Osawatomie: 31, Santa Fe Trail: 86.

(B) Abilene: 40, Rock Creek: 54.

(G) De Soto: 35, Shawnee Heights: 38.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.