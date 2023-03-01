Sub-state basketball results: February 28
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 11:13 PM CST|Updated: 51 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The second night of sub-states is complete, and here are the results for some local schools.
(B) Haysville: 51, Washburn Rural: 60.
(G) Schlagle: 11, Seaman: 73.
(G) Oskaloosa: 28, Mission Valley: 79.
(B) Royal Valley: 48, Olathe Christian: 64.
(B) Topeka High: 61, Garden City: 81.
(B) Free State: 42, Junction City: 65.
(B) Wichita SE: 57, Manhattan: 59.
(G) Newton: 37, Emporia: 56.
(G) Topeka West: 41, Andover: 54.
(G) Leavenworth: 38, Highland Park: 53.
(B) Hayden: 62, Parsons: 41.
(B) Ottawa: 45, Wamego: 52.
(B) Fort Scott: 54, Holton: 61.
(B) Nemaha Central: 55, Concordia: 48.
(G) Osawatomie: 31, Santa Fe Trail: 86.
(B) Abilene: 40, Rock Creek: 54.
(G) De Soto: 35, Shawnee Heights: 38.
