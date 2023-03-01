State draws funding for mural projects

By Shayndel Jones
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 12:17 PM CST|Updated: 23 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Multiple opportunities are available to create murals and public art in the state through coordinated funding programs from the Kansas Creative Arts Industries Commission and the Office of Rural Prosperity.

The Kansas Department of Commerce said communities can use public spaces for artistic use and creative ventures from funding provided by the programs.

“Public art is one of many factors that drives decisions about where people will stop for a meal, open a business or move their family,” said Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland. “Commerce looks forward to partnering with communities across Kansas on this important quality-of-life opportunity that supports economic growth and community pride.”

Artists, creative interventions and arts organizations are encouraged to increase community vibrancy. The programs provide space for artistic expression and public engagement.

Applications are available through March 13 to all 501c3 organizations, local government and federally recognized tribes in Kansas. The maximum request is $10,000. A 100% match is required for the award which must be at least 25% cash match and up to 75% in-kind match. Projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2024. Applications are available here.

“Public art projects provide an opportunity for communities to reflect on and celebrate their unique story,” said KCAIC Interim Director Kate Van Steenhuyse. “Whether large or small in scale, public art becomes part of community identity, and can have far-reaching benefits well beyond the installation itself.”

Office of Rural Prosperity will accept applications from March 13 to May 1. The maximum grant award will be $7,500. Only applicants from communities with a population fewer than 15,000 are eligible. A 100% match is required for the award which must be at least 25% cash match and up to 75% in-kind match. Projects must be completed by Dec. 31, 2023. The program will have a Rural Mural Planning Webinar at 2 p.m. Friday, March 3. Register for the webinar here. Once the application window is open, applications will be available here.

“Last year, a total of 37 Rural Mural projects were completed in 14 different communities,” said Office of Rural Prosperity Trisha Purdon. “Our office looks forward to working with a whole new group of partners in 2023.”

As part of the effort, an online resource guide is availalbe to put communities on a path for growth and prosperity through arts and culture and place-based community development is available here.

