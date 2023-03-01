SOS offers help by text message and chat for domestic violence survivors

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - SOS, Inc. is offering new ways to find help by text message, chat and a new Mobile SOS app.

SOS said the Mobile SOS app allows Kansans to confidentially contact an SOS advocate by text message and chat. The SOS 24-hour Helpline is available for those who have experienced sexual assault, domestic violence, stalking and human trafficking.

Kansans who need assistance can text SOSKS to 847411 to be connected to an advocate 24 hours per day, seven days per week. Additionally, a chat option on the SOS website enables Kansans to chat directly through the website. The Mobile SOS app is now available for download and allows confidential communications with SOS via the app, but displays the organization’s web and social media content.

The text message and direct message options allow the growing number of Kansans preferring text and chat to seek assistance from an advocate. The new Mobile SOS app provides the ability to reach out in the most convenient and comfortable way. The organization hopes this will remove the barriers that might discourage a person from finding the help that they need. Additionally, it allows people to talk freely without the need for phone call as a person may not be able to speak freely on the phone. SOS seeks to pursue any means to make services more accessible and available to any individual that needs them.

SOS Helpline staff and advocates have received considerable training to help them be prepared for the launch of the new app and text communication. They hope that people will take advantage of the new platform for communication.

SOS provides services in Chase, Coffey, Lyon, Morris and Osage counties.

SOS is available 24 hours per day if you or someone you know is affected by sexual or domestic violence, stalking, human trafficking, child abuse and neglect. Text SOSKS to 847411, chat through the website, download the mobile SOS app or call the SOS Helpline at 1-800-825-1295.

