Report finds Topekans have 13th best money management skills in Kansas

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Leawood has been found to be one of the best cities in the nation for money management while residents in Junction City may be on the lower end of the spectrum.

With 44% of American adults grading their own knowledge of personal finance at a C or lower and good financial skills being essential during times of high inflation, personal finance website WalletHub.com says on Wednesday, March 1, that it released its report on 2023′s Best and Worst Cities at Money Management.

In order to find which cities handled their finances better than others, WalletHub said it compared more than 2,500 cities based on 10 indicators of money-management skills. Data sets ranged from the median credit score to an average number of late payments to the mortgage debt-to-income ratio.

The report ranked Leawood 12th overall in the 99th percentile. Residents had a median credit score of 781 with an average late payment number of 0.56. The city had a credit card debt-to-income ratio of 4.36%, a mortgage debt-to-income ratio of 260.13%, a car loan debt-to-income ratio of 14.61% and a student loan debt-to-income ratio of 21.53%.

Overland Park ranked 242nd overall in the 91st percentile. Residents had a median credit score of 752 with an average late payment number of 1.61. The city had a credit card debt-to-income ratio of 4.82%, a mortgage debt-to-income ratio of 310.48%, a car loan debt-to-income ratio of 25.50% and a student loan debt-to-income ratio of 34.09%. It was also found to have the second-lowest foreclosure rate.

Lenexa came in at 346 overall in the 87th percentile. Residents had a median credit score of 756 and an average late payment number of 1.76. The city had a credit card debt-to-income ratio of 5.27%, a mortgage debt-to-income ratio of 331.06%, a car loan debt-to-income ratio of 28.88% and a student loan debt-to-income ratio of 33.2%.

Olathe tied with South Jordan, Utah, at 525th overall in the 80th percentile. Residents had a median credit score of 742 and an average late payment number of 1.86. The city had a credit card debt-to-income ratio of 5.22%, a mortgage debt-to-income ratio of 333.31%, a car loan debt-to-income ratio of 29.99% and a student loan debt-to-income ratio of 35.10%.

Shawnee ranked 645th overall in the 75th percentile. Residents had a median credit score of 744 and an average late payment number of 2.11. The city had a credit-card debt-to-income ratio of 5.72%, a mortgage debt-to-income ratio of 322.85%, a car loan debt-to-income ratio of 30.11% and a student loan debt-to-income ratio of 36.29%.

Lawrence ranked 776th overall in the 70th percentile. Residents had a median credit score of 734 with an average late payment number of 2.09. The city had a credit card debt-to-income ratio of 5.74%, a mortgage debt-to-income ratio of 360.83%, a car loan debt-to-income ratio of 31.26% and a student loan debt-to-income ratio of 47.18%.

Salina ranked 823rd overall in the 68th percentile. Residents had a median credit score of 706 with an average late payment number of 2.37. The city had a credit card debt-to-income ratio of 5.45%, a mortgage debt-to-income ratio of 260.18%, a car loan debt-to-income ratio of 40.46% and a student loan debt-to-income ratio of 53.24%.

Derby ranked 898th overall in the 65th percentile. Residents had a median credit score of 733 and an average late payment number of 2.39. The city had a credit card debt-to-income ratio of 5.62%, a mortgage debt-to-income ratio of 259.69%, a car loan debt-to-income ratio of 34.06% and a student loan debt-to-income ratio of 44.71%.

Hutchinson ranked 915th overall in the 64th percentile. Residents had a median credit score of 679 and an average late payment number of 2.77. The city had a credit card debt-to-income ratio of 5.08%, a mortgage debt-to-income ratio of 222.58%, a car loan debt-to-income ratio of 44.8% and a student loan debt-to-income ratio of 37.92%.

Emporia ranked 1020th overall in the 60th percentile. Residents had a median credit score of 710 and an average late payment number of 2.15. The city had a credit card debt-to-income ratio of 4.45%, a mortgage debt-to-income ratio of 258.47%, a car loan debt-to-income ratio of 44.46% and a student loan debt-to-income ratio of 48.23%.

Dodge City ranked 1045th overall in the 59th percentile. Residents had a median credit score of 675 with an average late payment number of 1.9. The city had a credit card debt-to-income ratio of 4.6%, a mortgage debt-to-income ratio of 248.89%, a car loan debt-to-income ratio of 54.39%, and a student loan debt-to-income ratio of 37.98%.

Manhattan ranked 1127th overall in the 56th percentile. Residents had a median credit score of 729 with an average late payment number of 2.17. The city had a credit card debt-to-income ratio of 6.29%, a mortgage debt-to-income ratio of 414.98%, a car loan debt-to-income ratio of 41.95% and a student loan debt-to-income ratio of 48.02%.

The Capital City - Topeka - ranked 1150th overall in the 55th percentile. Residents had a median credit score of 696 and an average late payment number of 2.55. The city had a credit card debt-to-income ratio of 4.86%, a mortgage debt-to-income ratio of 243.87%, a car loan debt-to-income ratio of 36.35% and a student loan debt-to-income ratio of 45.86%.

Garden City ranked 1214th overall in the 53rd percentile. Residents had a median credit score of 675 with an average late payment number of 2.38. The city had a credit card debt-to-income ratio of 4.99%, a mortgage debt-to-income ratio of 293.06%, a car loan debt-to-income ratio of 44.96% and a student loan debt-to-income ratio of 38.71%.

Wichita ranked 1221st overall in the 52nd percentile. Residents had a median credit score of 676 with an average late payment number of 3.24. The city had a credit card debt-to-income ratio of 5.49%, a mortgage debt-to-income ratio of 271.19%, a car loan debt-to-income ratio of 38.23% and a student loan debt-to-income ratio of 45.43%.

Kansas City ranked 1483rd overall in the 42nd percentile. Residents had a median credit score of 653 with an average late payment number of 3.41. The city had a credit card debt-to-income ratio of 5.03%, a mortgage debt-to-income ratio of 283.68%, a car loan debt-to-income ratio of 42.32% and a student loan debt-to-income ratio of 42.97%.

Leavenworth ranked 1524th overall in the 41st percentile. Residents had a median credit score of 685 and an average late payment number of 3.51. The city had a credit card debt-to-income ratio of 5.54%, a mortgage debt-to-income ratio of 325.37%, a car loan debt-to-income ratio of 47.58% and a student loan debt-to-income ratio of 44.62%.

Liberal ranked 1152nd overall in the 40th percentile. Residents had a median credit score of 658 with an average late payment number of 2.61. The city had a credit card debt-to-income ratio of 5.34%, a mortgage debt-to-income ratio of 227.53%, a car loan debt-to-income ratio of 55.06% and a student loan debt-to-income ratio of 37.96%.

Pittsburg ranked 1842nd overall in the 28th percentile. Residents had a median credit score of 680 and an average late payment number of 3.25. The city had a credit card debt-to-income ratio of 5.77%, a mortgage debt-to-income ratio of 312.25%, a car loan debt-to-income ratio of 48.17% and a student loan debt-to-income ratio of 58.66%.

Junction City ranked 2306th overall in the 10th percentile. Residents had a median credit score of 672 with an average late payment number of 4.57. The city had a credit card debt-to-income ratio of 7.5%, a mortgage debt-to-income ratio of 339.95%, a car loan debt-to-income ratio of 49.74% and a student loan debt-to-income ratio of 43.26%.

The report found the cities with the best money management skills are:

Cupertino, Cali. Lexington, Mass. Scarsdale, N.Y. Los Altos, Cali. Chevy Chase, Md.

The report found the cities with the worst money management skills are:

Canton, Miss. Bastrop, La. Maple Heights, Ohio Fairburn, Ga. Ruston, La.

