Police respond to report of shooting late Tuesday in southeast Topeka
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police responded to a report of a shooting late Tuesday in southeast Topeka.
Officials said the shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of S.E. 29th.
Police said one person was wounded in the foot.
That person’s injuries weren’t considered to be life-threatening.
Additional details weren’t immediately available.
