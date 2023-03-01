Police respond to report of shooting late Tuesday in southeast Topeka

By Phil Anderson
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:10 AM CST|Updated: 48 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Police responded to a report of a shooting late Tuesday in southeast Topeka.

Officials said the shooting was reported around 9 p.m. in the 1600 block of S.E. 29th.

Police said one person was wounded in the foot.

That person’s injuries weren’t considered to be life-threatening.

Additional details weren’t immediately available.

Check wibw.com later for more information as it becomes available.

