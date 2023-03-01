Patty Dick reflects on lifetime achievement honor, looks ahead to Big 12 Women’s Championship

Patty Dick was the longtime women's basketball coach at Washburn, and recently received the lifetime achievement award from the Win 4 KC program.
By Melissa Brunner
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:18 PM CST|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As we kick of March as Women’s History Month, one of the true trailblazers for women’s sports in Kansas visited Eye on NE Kansas.

Patty Dick was the longtime women’s basketball coach at Washburn University. She recently received the lifetime achievement award from the Win 4 KC program (Women’s Intersport Network) of the Kansas City Sports Commission.

Patty shared how she started in sports in middle school, by asking a teacher why the boys could play basketball at recess but the girls could not. She also shared her fight to gain scholarships for her college players - and equal pay for women’s coaches. 13 NEWS profiled her journey in our Title IX at 50 series.

Patty currently is helping promote the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, coming up March 9-12 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, MO. She says the competition promises to be excellent - and fans need to turn out so the championships stay in Kansas City.

Tickets are $10-25 for a single session, and $50-$90 for an all-tournament admission. Get tickets at big12sports.com/buytickets.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Whipple, Eric Cournoyer, Brand Langland, Zach Brown.
Four behind bars after meth, marijuana found in separate traffic stops
Ashley Allen
Woman wanted on multiple warrants arrested after found allegedly trespassing
Front Row (From Left to Right): Marsha Bolin, Stephen Mills, Jonathan Wyatt, and Tyler...
KBI: Nine people booked following drug search warrant
Officials respond to reports of a shooting at Highland Park High School on March 1, 2023.
Officials converge on area high schools as multiple shooting threats reported
FILE
Soon-to-be formerly tenured professors file suit against ESU for firing policy

Latest News

Patty Dick
Patty Dick reflects on lifetime achievement honor, looks ahead to Big 12 Women's Championship
The community is invited to view these works of art from March 1 through March 31.
Flint Hills Discovery Center Hosts See Kansas Art Project
Snow accumulation possible Friday morning
Rain and snow possible late tomorrow and early Friday
Walk Kansas offers people to be healthy
Walk Kansas offers people to be healthy