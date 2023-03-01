Patty Dick reflects on lifetime achievement honor, looks ahead to Big 12 Women’s Championship

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - As we kick of March as Women’s History Month, one of the true trailblazers for women’s sports in Kansas visited Eye on NE Kansas.

Patty Dick was the longtime women’s basketball coach at Washburn University. She recently received the lifetime achievement award from the Win 4 KC program (Women’s Intersport Network) of the Kansas City Sports Commission.

Patty shared how she started in sports in middle school, by asking a teacher why the boys could play basketball at recess but the girls could not. She also shared her fight to gain scholarships for her college players - and equal pay for women’s coaches. 13 NEWS profiled her journey in our Title IX at 50 series.

Patty currently is helping promote the Phillips 66 Big 12 Women’s Basketball Championship, coming up March 9-12 at Municipal Auditorium in Kansas City, MO. She says the competition promises to be excellent - and fans need to turn out so the championships stay in Kansas City.

Tickets are $10-25 for a single session, and $50-$90 for an all-tournament admission. Get tickets at big12sports.com/buytickets.

