Passenger dies after thrown from car in southeastern Kansas crash

(File)
(File)(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:02 AM CST|Updated: 9 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

GRENOLA, Kan. (WIBW) - A passenger thrown from a vehicle during a crash on a southeastern Kansas highway has been pronounced dead.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 12:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of U.S. Highway 160 and Road 5 with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a vehicle had been headed west on Wind Farm Road when it turned to go south.

Officials noted that during the turn, the vehicle flipped and rolled which ejected the passenger.

KHP listed the crash as a fatality, however, it did not release any information about the driver, passenger or vehicle type.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Allen
Woman wanted on multiple warrants arrested after found allegedly trespassing
John Whipple, Eric Cournoyer, Brand Langland, Zach Brown.
Four behind bars after meth, marijuana found in separate traffic stops
FILE
Soon-to-be formerly tenured professors file suit against ESU for firing policy
On February 27, the KU Police Department responded to a welfare check call at Lewis Residence...
KU student found dead in dorm room
The Kansas Bureau of Investigation has launched a death investigation after one man’s remains...
Investigation launched after human remains found in Kansas field

Latest News

13 News This Morning At 6AM
Multiple officers were shot in the 2300 block of Blue Ridge Boulevard on Tuesday night.
3 KCPD officers shot; standoff continues into Wednesday morning
Topeka police responded to a report of a shooting around 9 p.m. Tuesday in the 1600 block of...
Police respond to report of shooting late Tuesday in southeast Topeka
KPZ Sub-State (B): Haysville 51, Washburn Rural 60
KPZ Sub-State (B): Haysville 51, Washburn Rural 60