Olathe man dies after car slams into barrier wall along KC metro interstate

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 6:31 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
LENEXA, Kan. (WIBW) - An Olathe man was pronounced dead after his car slammed into a barrier wall along a KC metro interstate.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that around 11:30 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, emergency crews were called to the area of I-35 and I-435 in Lenexa with reports of a single-vehicle crash.

When officials arrived, they said they found a 2005 Ford passenger car driven by Denis M. Wambua, 33, of Olathe, had been headed south in either the third or fourth lane.

For an unknown reason, KHP noted that the car went across the lanes of travel and onto the shoulder where it hit the median barrier wall. It said the car then continued to slide 200-300 feet before it stopped in the third lane.

KHP indicated that Wambua was pronounced dead at the scene. He was wearing a seatbelt, however, it was not worn properly at the time of the crash.

