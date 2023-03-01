Officials converge on area high schools as multiple shooting threats reported

Emergency responders remain at Highland Park High School after reports of a possible shooting.
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 8:37 AM CST|Updated: 35 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Emergency responders remain at various area high schools as multiple shooting threats were reported across Kansas.

Around 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, March 1, The Topeka Police Department says it was called to Highland Park High School, 2424 SE California Ave., with reports of a single active shooter.

TPD indicated that the school and the surrounding area have been cleared and no threats to students or staff have been found. Officials will continue to look into the false report of an active shooter and are aware of similar calls in the area.

No injuries have been reported yet and information is scarce. However, it does not appear that a shooting has occurred.

Topeka Public Schools USD 501 officials said in an email to families that all East Topeka schools have been placed on secure campus as the matter is investigated. No additional details are available.

“At this time there is no confirmation of any incident, however, we take all reports of this nature seriously and we have asked all schools near Highland Park to remain in secure campus at this time until the lockdown is lifted at HPH,” said a district spokesperson.

13 NEWS crews remain at this scene.

A short time later, the Riley County Police Department said its officers were also called to Manhattan High School’s West Campus with similar reports. Officials have identified the situation as a potential swatting call as the information reported was false.

13 NEWS has been made aware of similar calls to schools in Lawrence, Kansas City and Dodge City.

