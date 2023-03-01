Nominations open for best global exporter on Sunflower State soil

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations have opened for Kansans to select the best global exporter on Sunflower State soil.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, March 1, that the Kansas Department of Commerce has opened nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award.

Gov. Kelly indicated that the prestigious honor is given out annually to the best companies that conduct international business from the Sunflower State. She said these businesses are honored as an example of the state’s excellence in global exports.

“Because of our state’s great exporters, Kansans’ ingenuity, determination, and entrepreneurialism is being shared throughout the world,” Kelly said. “The Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award recognizes the contributions of Kansas exporters to our economy.”

Kelly noted that KDOC’s International Division and the Kansas International Trade Coordinating Council coordinate the selection process.

“Our state excels at exporting, and it’s because of the dedication and success of extraordinary companies like the ones honored through this award,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “If you know of a business deserving of the highest award our state offers to exporters, this is a terrific opportunity to make sure they’re recognized and celebrated as a model for other Kansas companies to follow.”

To be eligible, the Governor said companies are required to be in good standing with the state and currently operating gin and exporting from Kansas. Nominations must be made by April 15. There are no restrictions on who may nominate a company.

To nominate a company, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.