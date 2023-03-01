Nominations open for best global exporter on Sunflower State soil

FILE
FILE
By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:16 PM CST|Updated: 6 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Nominations have opened for Kansans to select the best global exporter on Sunflower State soil.

Kansas Governor Laura Kelly announced on Wednesday, March 1, that the Kansas Department of Commerce has opened nominations for the 2023 Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award.

Gov. Kelly indicated that the prestigious honor is given out annually to the best companies that conduct international business from the Sunflower State. She said these businesses are honored as an example of the state’s excellence in global exports.

“Because of our state’s great exporters, Kansans’ ingenuity, determination, and entrepreneurialism is being shared throughout the world,” Kelly said. “The Governor’s Exporter of the Year Award recognizes the contributions of Kansas exporters to our economy.”

Kelly noted that KDOC’s International Division and the Kansas International Trade Coordinating Council coordinate the selection process.

“Our state excels at exporting, and it’s because of the dedication and success of extraordinary companies like the ones honored through this award,” Lieutenant Governor and Secretary of Commerce David Toland said. “If you know of a business deserving of the highest award our state offers to exporters, this is a terrific opportunity to make sure they’re recognized and celebrated as a model for other Kansas companies to follow.”

To be eligible, the Governor said companies are required to be in good standing with the state and currently operating gin and exporting from Kansas. Nominations must be made by April 15. There are no restrictions on who may nominate a company.

To nominate a company, click HERE.

Copyright 2023 WIBW. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Allen
Woman wanted on multiple warrants arrested after found allegedly trespassing
John Whipple, Eric Cournoyer, Brand Langland, Zach Brown.
Four behind bars after meth, marijuana found in separate traffic stops
Front Row (From Left to Right): Marsha Bolin, Stephen Mills, Jonathan Wyatt, and Tyler...
KBI: Nine people booked following drug search warrant
FILE
Soon-to-be formerly tenured professors file suit against ESU for firing policy
Lonzell Lee
Second man accused of shooting near Wild Horse Saloon arrested

Latest News

SOS, Inc. is offering new ways to find help by text message, chat and a new Mobile SOS app.
SOS offers help by text message and chat for domestic violence survivors
FILE
Report finds Topekans have 13th best money management skills in Kansas
Fentanyl arrest
Woman arrested after fentanyl, other drugs found in Manhattan traffic stop
Topeka shooting
Police respond to report of shooting late Tuesday in southeast Topeka