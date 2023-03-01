Medical experts gather in Topeka to speak about advancements in stem cell therapy

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Medical professionals from The Midwest Stem Cell Therapy Center spoke about the potential of adult stem cell therapies and some of the cutting edge research they are conducting.

Stem cell therapy is something that medical professionals say has the chance to transform modern medicine.

“This is geared eventually to get into the clinic, to treat patients for a whole array of diseases. There all already some treatments online for auto-immune diseases and other things. But the folks at the Kansas Stem Cell Center are coming up with new and interesting treatments,” said Dr. David Prentice, chair of the advisory board for The Midwest Stem Cell Therapy Center.

Stem cells are the body’s raw materials, cells from which all other cells with specialized functions are generated.

Doctors say research has already progressed so much that they hope stem cells can soon be used to treat diseases and conditions.

“They’re moving into other areas now hoping to treat things like lung diseases, kidney disease, liver disease, and other things. And we’re really seeing that gain traction with the adult stem cells at the Kansas Stem Cell Center,” said Dr. Prentice.

They say while some of their research is cutting edge, stem cells have been used in medicine for decades.

“The ideas that stem cells are known to have regenerative properties is old.. going back many, many decades. In the lab, working on mice or other animals, you can show a lot of healing that can occur with these non-embryonic stem cells. For example, healing in stroke models in mice and other animals,” said Dr. Sunil Abhyankar, director of the Midwest Stem Cell Therapy Center.

They can take what they learn from lab tests on animals, and apply it to human treatments.

“Knowing that information from prior research, we then translate it to the human and see how these cells can decrease and dampen the inflammation that occurs with these conditions,” Dr. Abhyankar said.

Doctors at the event said adult stem cells from bone marrow transplants have already been used to treat more than two million patients.

