Man arrested on probation violation stemming from 2018 crime

By Sarah Motter
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 11:07 AM CST|Updated: 1 hour ago
MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - A Havensville man is behind bars following an alleged probation violation stemming from a 2018 crime in Manhattan.

The Riley County Police Department Activity Report indicates that around 5:45 p.m. on Tuesday, Feb. 28, officials arrested Joseph Keehn, 29, of Havensville, on a warrant for probation violation.

Officials noted that the warrant stems from a Feb. 2018 incident where Keehn held three victims at gunpoint while burglarizing their car. He was initially arrested on two counts of aggravated assault and theft on Feb. 11, 2018.

Keehn remains behind bars on an $80,000 bond.

