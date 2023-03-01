Legislation introduced to bar foreign adversaries from purchase of U.S. farmland

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Legislation to bar foreign adversaries like China and Russia from buying farmland in America’s heartland has been introduced in the U.S. Senate.

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran (R-Kan.) announced on Wednesday, March 1, that he has cosponsored legislation introduced by Sens. Mike Rounds (R-S.D.) and Jon Tester (D-Mont.) that would prevent China, Russia, Iran and North Korea from buying American farmland. He said the move also prevents leasing or otherwise acquiring American soil.

“Our adversaries should not be allowed to take ownership of American farmland,” Moran said. “Kansas plays a crucial role in producing food for the American people, and we cannot allow malign actors to disrupt or manipulate these supply chains by taking possession of farms, ranches or the agriculture industry. This legislation would help protect our national security, ensure the rightful ownership of American land and maintain vital food production for our nation.”

Moran indicated that the Promoting Agriculture Safeguards and Security Act would add the Secretary of Agriculture as a member of the Committee on Foreign Investment in the U.S. to consider the agricultural needs when decisions that affect national security are made.

The Senator noted that the legislation is also cosponsored by Sens. John Hoeven (R-N.D.), Kevin Cramer (R-N.D.), Cynthia Lummis (R-Wyo.), Steve Daines (R-Mont.) and John Thune (R-S.D.).

According to Moran, companion legislation has also been introduced in the U.S. House of Representatives by Reps. Elise Stefanik (R-NY), Jim Costa (D-CA) and Rick Crawford (R-AK).

