KU wins 40th straight senior night, defeats Texas Tech

The Jayhawks won their 40th consecutive senior night game, defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders...
The Jayhawks won their 40th consecutive senior night game, defeating the Texas Tech Red Raiders 67-63. Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar, Jr. were honored before the game.(Vince Lovergine)
By Jerick Tafoya
Updated: 13 minutes ago
LAWRENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - For the 40th consecutive time, Kansas men’s basketball was victorious on senior night.

On February 26, No. 3 Kansas men’s basketball won its seventh straight game as they took down Texas Tech. 67-63 at Allen Fieldhouse.

Jalen Wilson and Kevin McCullar, Jr. were honored before the game for senior night.

Wilson led all scorers with 21 points and added five rebounds and two assists. Dajuan Harris followed, scoring 16 points and recording five assists.

This win completes the season sweep of the Red Raiders.

KU is now 25-5 on the season, 13-4 in conference play, and has clinched a share of the Big 12 regular season title.

The Jayhawks will play their final game of the regular season on March 4 as they travel to Austin to battle No. 9 Texas.

