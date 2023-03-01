KFC is bringing back the Double Down sandwich for the first time in nearly a decade

For the first time in nearly a decade, Kentucky Fried Chicken® is bringing back a menu item...
For the first time in nearly a decade, Kentucky Fried Chicken® is bringing back a menu item with a cult following like none other, the KFC Double Down Sandwich – at participating restaurants nationwide Monday, for only four weeks!(Hand-out | Kentucky Fried Chicken)
By Emily Van de Riet
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 1:08 PM CST|Updated: 41 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(Gray News) – Kentucky Fried Chicken is bringing back a fan favorite for the first time in nearly a decade.

KFC announced Wednesday that the Double Down Sandwich will be back for four weeks only, starting on Monday.

The sandwich replaces a traditional bun with two of KFC’s Extra Crispy chicken filets. The sandwich is filled with two slices of cheese, two pieces of crispy, hickory-smoked bacon, with either the Colonel’s real mayo or spicy sauce.

KFC originally debuted the Double Down in 2010 and briefly sold it again in April 2014.

Copyright 2023 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Ashley Allen
Woman wanted on multiple warrants arrested after found allegedly trespassing
John Whipple, Eric Cournoyer, Brand Langland, Zach Brown.
Four behind bars after meth, marijuana found in separate traffic stops
Front Row (From Left to Right): Marsha Bolin, Stephen Mills, Jonathan Wyatt, and Tyler...
KBI: Nine people booked following drug search warrant
FILE
Soon-to-be formerly tenured professors file suit against ESU for firing policy
Lonzell Lee
Second man accused of shooting near Wild Horse Saloon arrested

Latest News

Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Death toll keeps rising in Greece’s deadliest train crash
Video ctsy: Lawrence Police Dept.
Lawrence Police respond to swatting call
Angie Gourirand, left, and Cindy Maner, whose cars are buried in the snow, carry their...
To the rooftops: Staggering snowfall in California mountains
FILE
Topeka man arrested after refusal to leave Walmart leads to discovery
FILE - Tourists ride classic convertible cars on the Malecon beside the United States Embassy...
Intelligence agencies say they can’t link adversaries to ‘Havana syndrome’