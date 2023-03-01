KBI: Nine people booked following drug search warrant

INDEPENDENCE, Kan. (WIBW) - The Kansas Bureau of Investigation completed a search warrant Tuesday in collaboration with the Montgomery Co. Sheriff’s Office and the Independence Police Department ending with nine people behind bars for possession of methamphetamine.

According to the KBI, at 9 a.m. on Tuesday, February 28, officers executed a search warrant at 413 S 11th St. in Independence, Kansas, where methamphetamine and drug paraphernalia were located.

The KBI said multiple people were present at the time of the search warrant resulting in nine people being taken into custody. The formal charges are pending in this investigation.

All nine people booked, and the charges they face are:

Dustin Vaughn, 35, of Independence, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of sale drug paraphernalia, and possession of use paraphernalia. Vaughn also had an outstanding arrest warrant for failure to appear.

Brian Noble, 31, of Independence, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of sale drug paraphernalia, and possession of use paraphernalia. Noble had three outstanding arrest warrants for aggravated failure to appear.

Stephen Mills, 44, of Independence, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of sale drug paraphernalia, and possession of use paraphernalia.

Jonathan Wyatt, 31, of Independence, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of sale drug paraphernalia, and possession of use paraphernalia.

Stacie Fine, 51, of Independence, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of sale drug paraphernalia, and possession of use paraphernalia.

Tammy Kinney, 56, of Independence, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of sale drug paraphernalia, and possession of use paraphernalia.

Marsha Bolin, 41, of Independence, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of sale drug paraphernalia, and possession of use paraphernalia.

Tyler Slaton, 27, of Independence, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of sale drug paraphernalia, and possession of use paraphernalia.

Stephen Landsaw, 50, of Independence, was arrested for possession of methamphetamine, possession of sale drug paraphernalia, and possession of use paraphernalia.

Each subject was booked into the Montgomery Co. Jail.

The investigation is ongoing. No other information has been released by the KBI.

