Kansas ranked #1 in private business investments per capita

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Governor Laura Kelly received the “2022 Governor’s Cup” from Site Selection magazine as Kansas has been ranked #1 in “Private Business Investments Per Capita.”

According to Wednesday’s announcement from Governor Kelly’s Office, Kansas attracted the most private business investments than any other state in 2022. This indicates that Governor Kelly will receive the “Governor’s Cup” for the second consecutive year.

Kelly’s Office noted that Site Selection awarded the Governor’s Cup to the state with the most private business investments over the past three decades. It wasn’t until 2012 that the magazine added a second category dedicated to the state with the most qualified projects per capita. By adding that category, the magazine can allow states with smaller populations to be recognized for their economic success.

“As governor, I have been determined to make Kansas a place where businesses want to invest, where there is an abundance of good-paying jobs, and where young people feel they can build their futures,” Governor Laura Kelly said. “This award proves our efforts have paid off. The record-setting investment we’ve attracted will fuel prosperity in every corner of our state for generations to come.”

Projects that qualify for the award had to have at least one of the following:

$1 million in capital investment

Creation of 20 new jobs

20,000 sq. ft. of new construction

Governor Kelly’s Office noted that in 2019, Kansas was ranked 20th among the other 50 states. By 2020, Kansas moved up ten spots, and then, in 2021, Kansas was ranked first and earned its first cup.

Some of the projects the Governor’s Office said contributed to the 2022 win include:

Panasonic Energy, $4 billion investment, creating 4,000 jobs in De Soto

Scorpion Biologics, $650 million investment, creating 500 new jobs in Manhattan

Heartland Coca-Cola Bottling Co., $326 million investment in Olathe

Pratt Industries, $128 million investment, creating 78 new jobs in Park City

Goodyear Tire, $125 million investment, creating 40 new jobs in Topeka

“The Governor’s Cups are widely regarded in the economic development industry as the leading recognition of states’ success in attracting qualified capital investment projects in total and per capita,” said Mark Arend, Editor in Chief of Site Selection. “Kansas winning a second Governor’s Cup for the most qualified projects per capita in 2022 signals to location decision-makers that Governor Kelly and her economic development team are putting in place or refining the criteria most important to them.”

According to the Governor’s Office, along with Governor Kelly’s second Governor’s Cup award, Kansas was also one of six states to receive the Gold Shovel Award from Area Development for the second year in a row and received Business Facilities “Deal of the Year Impact Award” for the Panasonic Project.

To view a video announcement from Governor Kelly and Lt. Governor David Tolend, click HERE. To also view Site Selection’s full report, click HERE.

