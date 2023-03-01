Fork in the Road: The Old Elevator where history meets culinary in Valley Falls

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - For a tasty adventure with the perfect mix of history and culinary experiences, Kansans have to look no further than The Old Elevator in Valley Falls.

“A long time ago, there used to be an old grain elevator attached and this was the feed store part of it,” said Hali Montgomery, manager. “That’s where the name came from and we wanted to keep it that way.”

While a bit of history is always enjoyed, the food here may be enjoyed even more.

“Our menu is pretty simple,” Montgomery noted. “We sell a lot of burgers. If you like a little bit of spicy - the jalapeno burger has been a hit. That and then the Western Burger.”

With burgers to boot, one has to wonder about the daily specials.

“We just come up with all different kinds of specials, whatever we think of,” said Montgomery. “We have done a bacon jam BLT, we do sweet chicken and rice.”

However, she also noted a new special just brought to life last week - chicken and waffles.

“We hand-batter the chicken and fried and put it all together with a special syrup and the special mustard,” Montgomery commented. “We serve it up with some fries and its good - really good. We do ha ve a lot of different specials, we try to keep it interesting.”

To find The Elevator’s specials, one has to look no further than its Facebook page which is updated every day.

“We just try to make everybody feel comfortable,” Montgomery concluded. “We want people to hang out, chill, relax, you know, just have a good time for a bit.”

The Elevator can be found at 305 Maple St. in Valley Falls and is open every day at 11 a.m. - except for Sundays.

