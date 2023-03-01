Flint Hills Discovery Center Hosts See Kansas Art Project

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - The Flint Hills Discovery Center (FHDC) is honored to showcase the See Kansas Art Project posters in its atrium. The new exhibit featuring artists from across the state spotlights favorite Kansas sites with a fresh new style.

Channeling the beloved National Parks posters of the 1930s and ‘40s, nine Kansas artists re-envisioned outdoor spaces to create unique new images of Kansas landscapes. Encouraging the appreciation of outdoor spaces, the artists aimed to inspire and spark the imagination.

In an earlier era, artists employed by the WPA Federal Art Project developed a distinctive style to promote America’s National Parks and areas of natural beauty. The simple, yet elegant approach to illustrating the natural world became a majestic visual vocabulary stirring wonder and wanderlust. The nine artworks of the See Kansas Art Project celebrate readily available natural and historic sites, communicating how outdoor spaces can ignite powerful visual art. The artists invite Kansans to see familiar spaces with fresh eyes. Families are encouraged to visit, embrace, experience, and in turn, be inspired.

”The artist that it showcases are all Kansas artists and so it’s a way of people learning about local and statewide artists,” said Mary Gage, an artist.

“It feels really special to be able to share this piece with the community, I was really excited when Mary Gage invited me to be a part of this See Kansas Project,” said Mary Gordon McFall, artist.

Featured posters and artists: Castle Rock - Stephanie Lane Gage, Lawrence Flint Hills: Konza Prairie - Mary Gordon McFall, Manhattan Kansas River National Water Trail - Lisa Grossman, Lawrence Keeper of the Plains - Ric Dunwoody, Wichita Monument Rocks - Mary R. Gage, Lawrence Nicodemus National Historic Site - Jordan Brooks, Topeka Rock City National Natural Landmark - Michelle Leivan, Topeka Santa Fe Trail: Pawnee Rock - Lana Grove, Lawrence Tallgrass Prairie National Preserve - Lori Stanziola, Overland Park

The community is invited to view these works of art from March 1 through March 31, Tuesday through Saturday, 10 a.m.-5 p.m., and Sunday, 12-5 p.m. The display is free and open to the public. Those wishing to explore the exhibits beyond the atrium at the Flint Hills Discovery Center must pay the general admission fee.

