Encouraging Youth Entrepreneurship Competition participation

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Greater Morris County Development Corporation, in association with the Network Kansas E-Community Partnership, encourages youth to participate in the annual Youth Entrepreneurship Competition.

On March 7, the third annual Morris County Youth Entrepreneurship Competition will be in White City as part of the Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge series. All Morris county youth in grades 6-12 are encouraged to participate. Students will be exposed to entrepreneurship and business plans that can suit the needs of the communities.

“This is one of my favorite events of the year. Our YEC grows each year, and we are on track for a record number of students for this year’s competition. Engaging youth and showing them that their ideas and goals for their communities can succeed is the most rewarding. The enthusiasm is contagious,” said Tracy Henry, Executive Director of the GMDC.

Morris County is one of many communities across Kansas to host a locally organized event that invites students to engage in an in-depth entrepreneurship experience. The competition includes preparing a written business plan or executive summary, a “tradeshow” booth, an elevator pitch or presentation, and a formal presentation to a panel of judges to pitch their business idea.

The students will compete against each other for cash prizes, with the first-place team earning at birth at the Kansas Economic Challenge competition on April 20 at Kansas State University. Students will compete against top students in statewide competitions for additional cash prizes and honors.

Organizers are seeking judges and mentors for the local competition.

“Adult mentors and judges are what allow our students to be guided and validated on their ideas and help them to see the reality of creating their own opportunities right here in Morris County,” said Henry. “We are excited to already have 35 youth entered into this year’s competition and are hoping to continue to grow!”

During the 2021-2022 season, 1,057 students from 51 communities hosted competitions as part of the Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge series. The 2022-2023 academic year marks the 10th annual Youth Entrepreneurship Challenge series coordinated by Network Kansas and the E-Community Partnership.

To register and for more information, contact Executive Director Tracy Henry, Greater Morris County Development Corporation, at 785-844-0865 or director@morriscountydevelopment.com.

