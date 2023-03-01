DNA from former presidents, including JFK, will be launched into space

A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.
A space burial company is launching the DNA of four former and late presidents into space.(CNN: UNITED LAUNCH ALLIANCE, NASA, MARS ONE)
By CNN Newsource staff
Published: Mar. 1, 2023 at 5:25 PM CST|Updated: 59 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

(CNN) – The DNA of four former and late presidents will be sent into space.

Celestic, a space burial company, is sending the symbolic remains of George Washington, Dwight Eisenhower, John F. Kennedy and Ronald Reagan on its enterprise flight.

This special launch was fittingly announced on President’s Day.

DNA samples from some non-former presidents will also be part of this trip, including some from “Star Trek” creator Gene Roddenberry, his wife Majel, and “Star Trek” engineer James “Scotty” Doohan.

Copyright 2023 CNN Newsource. All rights reserved.

Most Read

John Whipple, Eric Cournoyer, Brand Langland, Zach Brown.
Four behind bars after meth, marijuana found in separate traffic stops
Ashley Allen
Woman wanted on multiple warrants arrested after found allegedly trespassing
Front Row (From Left to Right): Marsha Bolin, Stephen Mills, Jonathan Wyatt, and Tyler...
KBI: Nine people booked following drug search warrant
Officials respond to reports of a shooting at Highland Park High School on March 1, 2023.
Officials converge on area high schools as multiple shooting threats reported
FILE
Soon-to-be formerly tenured professors file suit against ESU for firing policy

Latest News

Smoke rises from trains as firefighters and rescuers operate after a collision near Larissa...
Rescuers comb wreckage of Greece’s deadliest train crash
13 News at Six
Valeo is planning a Breakfast for Hope benefit May 5, 2023.
Valeo makes plans for Breakfast for Hope
Valeo is planning a Breakfast for Hope benefit May 5, 2023.
Valeo makes plans for Breakfast for Hope
Kevin McCullar Jr. and Jalen Wilson with Big 12 Trophy
KU MBB Senior Day