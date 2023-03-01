‘Build My Future Kansas’ show aims to educate students about construction jobs

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Area Building Association will host a show in April dedicated to educating students about possible careers in the construction Industry. ‘Build My Future Kansas’ will take place April 26, at the Stormont Vail Event Center. For more information, email info@buildingtopeka.org, or call 785-273-1260.

