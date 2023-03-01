2023 KidWind Regional Challenge held in Manhattan

MANHATTAN, Kan. (WIBW) - Sixteen teams from 13 area schools competed in today’s ultimate wind energy STEM education experience. This event is one of six regional competitions leading up to the state finals. Statewide, participation in KidWind has increased from 56 teams last year to 96 teams this year.

Student teams work together to design, build and test a wind turbine using the materials of their choice. Each team’s turbine will be put to the test in a 48″ × 48″ wind tunnel at a wind speed of approximately 3.5-5 m/s.

Students compete by age categories: 4th – 8th grade or 9th – 12th grade. Scoring is based on turbine performance, a knowledge quiz, a presentation to judges where the team explains its design process, and an instant challenge.

“They’re learning how to fail and how to improve from that failure, they’re learning problem-solving, they do a judges panel so they’re honing public speaking skills where they have to present their design journey and what they found worked and what they didn’t,” said David Carter, Director of the Kansas Energy Program at K-State Engineering Extension.

Participating area schools include – Abilene Middle School, Beloit High School, Centralia Schools, Chapman Middle School, Lincoln High School, Minneapolis High School, Nemaha Central Elementary/Middle School, Nemaha Central/Frankfort, Oliver Brown Elementary, Onaga Grade School, Rock Creek Middle School, St. Marys/Rossville.

Kansas KidWind is an energy-related STEM education event from the Kansas Corporation Commission and K-State Engineering Extension made possible by a grant from the U.S. Department of Energy.

The winning teams at regional events advance to the state finals on March 25 in Topeka. State winners are invited to the national competition in Boulder, Colorado.

