Woman wanted on multiple warrants arrested after found allegedly trespassing

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A Topeka woman is behind bars after officers on patrol found her on a property she did not belong while she was allegedly in the possession of drugs and wanted on two separate warrants.

The Topeka Police Department tells 13 NEWS that around 4:30 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, officers on patrol noticed a local property had been broken into.

On further investigation, officials said they found Ashley M. Allen, 33, of Topeka, inside the building. Throughout the course of the investigation, they said it was found that she was wanted on multiple arrest warrants. Officials also allegedly found drugs during the incident.

TPD said Allen was then arrested. She was booked into the Shawnee Co. Dept. of Corrections on criminal trespass, possession of a stimulant and use or possession with intent to use drug paraphernalia as well as two county warrants.

According to the booking report, Allen was booked on one warrant for possession of opiates and another for the operation of a vehicle without a valid license, vehicle registration violations and vehicle liability insurance required.

Allen remains behind bars with no bond listed.

