Washburn’s Orr, Dewey earn All-MIAA Honors

Washburn fell to Oklahoma Baptist 78-63 on Tuesday night.
Washburn fell to Oklahoma Baptist 78-63 on Tuesday night.(Washburn University Athletics)
By Vince Lovergine
Published: Feb. 28, 2023
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - With the college basketball regular season now over in the MIAA, it’s time to give out awards.

Washburn’s Andrew Orr was selected to All-MIAA Third Team while Aubree Dewey was named an All-MIAA Honorable Mention.

Orr was the leading scorer for the Ichabods this season, averaging 13.4 points per game and starting 27 out of 28 games. He finished second in the MIAA in field goal percentage and was second on Washburn, pulling down 5.7 boards per game, 13th in the conference.

Dewey started all 28 games this season and led the Ichabods in scoring. Dewey averaged 10.7 points per game 3.6 assists per game to go along with 4.6 rebounds per game and 1.2 steals per game. Dewey recorded 15 double-figure scoring games and led Washburn in scoring in nine contests.

