Two hospitalized after teen driver hits cyclist after running traffic light

FILE
FILE(MGN)
By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 6:53 AM CST|Updated: 26 minutes ago
OVERLAND PARK, Kan. (WIBW) - Two people were sent to the hospital after a 15-year-old driver hit a 46-year-old man on his bicycle after he ran a light in Overland Park.

The Kansas Highway Patrol Crash Log indicates that just after 5:15 p.m. on Monday, Feb. 27, emergency crews were called to the southbound ramp from I-35 onto 87th St. with reports of a vehicle vs. bicycle accident.

When officials arrived, they said they found a cyclist, Felix Caro, 46, had been headed eastbound across the lane when a 2023 Chevrolet Trailblazer driven by Zane Frederick Laing, 15, of Prairie Village, did not stop for the light and hit him.

KHP noted that both Laing and Caro were taken to Shawnee Mission Medical Center with suspected minor injuries. It said Laing was wearing a seatbelt and Caro was wearing a helmet at the time of the crash.

