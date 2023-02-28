Tuesday forecast: Unseasonably mild

TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - A couple more dry and unseasonably mild days ahead before the attention turns to the next storm system for Thursday and Friday which would bring rain and a wintry mix to the area.

Taking Action:

Enjoy these next 2 days, other than some gusts 20-25 mph, temperatures will be unseasonably mild and for most areas plenty of sun!

There remains a lot of uncertainty with the storm system to end the week but confidence is medium to high there will be impacts to roads Thursday night and Friday morning. So with that said, keep checking back for updates.



With temperatures getting warmer than expected yesterday, wouldn’t be surprised if temperatures were slightly warmer than the forecast today and tomorrow. Regardless, it’ll be unseasonably mild for this time of year before cooling down to near or slightly below average for this time of year Thursday and Friday.

Normal High: 51/Normal Low: 29 (WIBW)

Today: Morning clouds along HWY 36 otherwise sunny everywhere else and sunny for all of northeast KS by this afternoon. Highs in the upper 50s north otherwise most spots in the low-mid 60s. Winds E/S 5-15, gusts up to 25 mph.

Tonight: Mostly Clear. Lows in the low-mid 30s. Winds S/NW 5-10 mph.

Tomorrow: Mix of sun and clouds. Highs in the mid 50s to low 60s. Winds NW/NE 5-15 mph.

Thursday remains uncertain on how much precipitation there will be during the day. Most medium and long range models have precipitation developing closer to sunset however our in house model has precipitation throughout the day including the potential for accumulating snow along HWY 36.

Confidence increases for precipitation Thursday night into at least Friday morning (through mid-morning) with a low chance precipitation could linger in spots through the early afternoon hours. This will of course change how much of an impact we’ll have especially when it comes to accumulating snow so keep checking back for updates.

While one model still has a low chance for spotty showers Saturday, still keeping it dry for the weekend with highs seasonal and near 50° Saturday before warming back up closer to 60° Sunday into early next week. Temperatures do start to cool down after Tuesday to more seasonal temperatures the remainder of next week.

