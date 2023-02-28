TPD warns parents of trend involving water guns that look like real firearms

By Sarah Motter
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 8:56 AM CST|Updated: 7 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - Officials in Topeka have warned residents of a new trend in which kids take water guns and make them look like real firearms.

The Topeka Police Department says on Monday, Feb. 27, that it wants residents to be made aware of a new trend in the area which involves water guns that look like real firearms. It said local youth have taken to transforming water guns into looking like real ones.

Officials noted that the trend is concerning as these water guns could be perceived as real threats by other residents who may then take action they believe necessary to defend themselves.

TPD has asked parents and community members to talk to their teens and children about the dangers that coincide with such actions.

