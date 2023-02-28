Topeka Zoo celebrates milestone in conservation program

The Topeka Zoo and City of Topeka, along with some helpful art students from Meadows...
The Topeka Zoo and City of Topeka, along with some helpful art students from Meadows Elementary, painted the 100th cover Tuesday.
By Bryan Grabauskas
Published: Feb. 28, 2023 at 3:52 PM CST|Updated: 37 minutes ago
TOPEKA, Kan. (WIBW) - The Topeka Zoo celebrated a major milestone in its project to paint the city’s storm drain covers.

It’s a project between the Topeka Zoo and the City of Topeka, painting the city’s storm drain covers to make the message already printed on them louder and more visible. They, along with some helpful art students from Meadows Elementary, painted the 100th cover Tuesday.

Topeka Zoo Director of Conservation and Education Dennis Dinwiddie says protecting our water helps everyone.

“Caring about what goes into our storm sewer drains, along our parking lots and roads and highway,” Dinwiddie said, “caring about what goes in there, makes all the difference in what comes out of those into the Kansas River.”

The project started in October 2021. Topeka has about 5,000 lids across the city.

